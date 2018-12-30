Road to the 2019 Oscars January: Golden Globes, Oscar nominations, predictions

Actress Margot Robbie at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, January 2018 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — The Golden Globe Awards ceremony takes place on January 6, and the Academy unveils its Oscar nominations on January 22. Alongside those, expect Oscar predictions to heat up — and increase in accuracy — following awards ceremonies from four key guilds representing film producers, actors, editors, and reviewers.

Golden Globe Awards, 76th (January 6, 2019)

Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and a prestigious combined film and TV event. For Oscar watchers, the Globes' leading actor, actress, and supporting actor awards for film dramas tend to line up with Academy Award winners.

Biopics Vice, The Favourite, Green Book and popstar drama A Star Is Born lead film nominations; The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is a nose ahead on the TV side.

Critics' Choice Awards (January 13)

With a membership larger than that of the Globes' HFPA, the Broadcast Film Critics Association has this year put forward regal loyalty drama The Favourite in 14 wide-ranging categories and Black Panther in 12. Both are part of a ten-film set put forward for Best Picture.

Despite the apparently distinct voter base, the CCAs have proven particularly adept at predicting the Oscars' best director, actor, supporting actress and best film awards, in that order.

Producers Guild of America Awards (January 19)

A very strong predictor of the Academy Awards' Best Picture Oscar (which is awarded to a film's team of producers). Only the Directors Guild of America has a better track record. Nominees are announced on January 4.

Academy Awards, 91st — nominations (January 22)

It was too soon for the Best Popular Film, a new category proposed and then withdrawn in August and September of 2018; still, talk is that Marvel's Black Panther is being pushed for nods in prestige non-technical categories. The ceremony itself takes place on February 24, 2019.

Screen Actors Guild Awards (January 27)

Rivalling the Oscars for glitz and glamour as top-flight actors and actresses gather. This year, A Star is Born is in the running for actor, actress, supporting actor and ensemble awards, while The Favourite and BlacKkKlansman have three nominations each.

TV shows Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel are among those expected to win small-screen SAGs. — AFP-Relaxnews