New Year’s Eve by the beach? Watch out for strong winds and waves

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Strong Northeasterly winds with a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and waves up to 4.5 metres are expected to occur in north of Condore, north of Reef North and north of Palawan until Thursday (January 3).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement tonight said the strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and waves that could reach to 3.5 metres were expected to hit the waters off south of Condore, Bunguran, south of Reef North, Layang-Layang, Reef South, south of Palawan and Labuan.

“The strong Northeasterly winds are also expected to occur in the waters off West Sulawesi, for the same period,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected to occur in the waters off Sulawesi, Labuan and Palawan until 1am (December 30).

The similar strong winds would also hit the waters off western Sabah in the same period which could cause strong winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour and the waves could rise as high as 3.5 metres, it said.

Strong winds and rough seas are dangerous to all shipping and beach activities including ferry services. — Bernama