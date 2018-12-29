Don’t listen to haters, DPM says at national Xmas party

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the multiracial and multi-religious community of Malaysia should seek consensus and cooperate with each other to pave the way towards the country’s development and excellence. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — The people have been urged to ignore any actions which can adversely affect racial unity and national stability apart from rejecting evil elements out to incite hatred and cast malicious allegations for personal gains.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the multiracial and multi-religious community of Malaysia should seek consensus and cooperate with each other to pave the way towards the country’s development and excellence.

“Feelings of jealousy against any race should not be allowed to foment. We should raise above that to build the prosperity and progress of our beloved country, Malaysia.

“So long as we are united with mutual acceptance, I am confident the future of the country would be more prosperous,” she said when opening the 2018 Malaysia Christmas Open House at Merdeka Square here tonight.

The event was attended by special honourable guests, the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew cum State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal; Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau as well as Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

Wan Azizah also wanted the people to continue empowering the spirit of unity and maintaining the prosperity of the country so that each individual irrespective of race and religion have a role and the capability to help drive the nation to greater heights.

In this regard, Wan Azizah said the government should also ensure the national development agenda is realised by fulfilling the desires and hopes of the people.

“Here, I would like to stress that the government does not marginalise any races or religions in implementing development programmes for the people’s wellbeing.

“Each year, the government channels large amount of allocations to religious bodies and schools and this proved the sincerity and commitment of the government to defend the fate of all races regardless of religion,” she said.

Wan Azizah also hoped with the arrival of the new year, 2019, the people would take on the challenge positively to contribute to country’s economy and development.

She said the government would continue to improve the country’s economy through good governance and integrity and ensure all development agendas are implemented in a transparent manner.

On the 2018 Malaysia Christmas Open House, Wan Azizah said the occasion is attended by the people of various races and religions in Sabah which captured the uniqueness of all people celebrating the festival in a peaceful and harmonious environment while fostering goodwill in the community.

The Christmas Open House organised by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry among others is aimed at promoting understanding among the various races to highlight the spirit of new Malaysia. — Bernama