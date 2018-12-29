Petronas acquires 10pc stake in Oman’s al Khazzan gasfield

A Petronas tanker truck drives along a road in Kuala Lumpur, in this September 10, 2013 file picture. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), through its subsidiary PC Oman Ventures Ltd, has acquired a 10 per cent stake in Block 61 of Oman’s Al Khazzan gas field from Makarim Gas Development LLC.

Makarim Gas is a subsidiary of Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production LLC.

In a statement today, Petronas said the completion of the transaction was formalised at an event held in Muscat, Oman, on Dec 27, after the conditions for the transaction were fulfilled.

“Following the acquisition, PC Oman and Makarim Gas each holds a 10 per cent and 30 per cent stake respectively in Block 61, and BP Exploration Ltd as the operator, the remaining 60 per cent stake.

“The acquisition marks an important step in realising Petronas’ growth strategy in the region’s upstream sector and globally, as it aligns its activities to ensure sustainable energy supply,” it said. — Bernama