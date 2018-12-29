DPM: National Christmas open house celebrated in joy, harmony

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah gives a speech during the Christian Federation of Malaysia’s (CFM) annual Christmas Day hi-tea session organised by the Council of Churches Malaysia December 25, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail tonight officiated at the national-level 2018 Christmas Open House here that drew over 15,000 people who celebrated the occasion in joy and harmony.

Dr Wan Azizah arrived at 8.20pm and joined the guests comprising people of the various ethnic groups and foreign tourists in an atmosphere that reflected the unity of the people of Malaysia.

This is the first Christmas in the country celebrated under new governments at the federal level and in Sabah.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni also attended the event.

Also present were Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, other federal and state ministers and federal and state heads of department.

A slight drizzle did not dampen the celebration which began at 8.30 pm with a performance by a Christmas choir.

Liew read out the speech of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal before Dr Wan Azizah delivered her address and launched the celebration.

A musical drama portrayed a group of six friends, depicting the harmonious life of the various ethnic groups in Sabah.

Guests, some of whom had arrived as early as 5pm, were entertained to a variety of songs performed by local artists such as Dolly, Diane Sodom, Sharin Amud, [email protected] and the Atmosfera group, as they waited for the arrival of the guests of honour. — Bernama