Arrogance leads to defeat, Dr M reminds PPBM delegates

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during their first annual general meeting in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tonight cautioned party members not to become arrogant after winning the 14th general election.

Dr Mahathir, who was returned as prime minister a second time in the historic May polls, said hubris will eventually lead to defeat.

“This success should not make us arrogant. Arrogance is scorned by Allah S.W.T and hated by the masses.

“When we are arrogant and hated by the people, we will not repeat our victory,” he said in his keynote address at the party’s second annual general meeting here.

He reminded delegates to work hard and focus on fulfilling their electoral pledges, saying voters wanted to see tangible results instead of hearing about the faults of the previous government.

He added that there were still Malaysians in denial of the problems caused by the previous administration.

“Most disappointing is when there are those who deny blatant wrongdoings which have been done by past leaders.

“Of course there are past leaders now who became the champion of the Malays by taking part in recent protest. But the people would not be tricked by this act.

“If they are honest, then we would not face the problems we are dealing with now,” he said.