Petrol dealers seek higher sales commission ahead of fuel price float

A gathering of the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia during a news conference in Shah Alam December 30, 2018.

SHAH ALAM, Dec 29 — The Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) today urged the government to raise their members’ sales commission for fuels to cover the anticipated higher cost of operation following the government’s announced weekly fuel price float that begins on Monday.

Its president, Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz, said it would be one of the best moves to ensure the welfare of the petrol kiosk dealers and consumers as the last review of the commission was done in 2008.

The PDAM is seeking a standardised commission of 15 sen per litre for petrol and diesel, he said. The current commission for petrol is 12 sen per litre and for diesel, seven sen per litre.

“We have been getting the same commission for the past 10 years, regardless of whether there is a rise or drop in the prices of the fuels. As such, we want the government to raise the commission,” he told a press conference here.

Khairul Annuar said that if the request for a higher commission was not fulfilled, the dealers would have to resort to several drastic measures, including shortening from 24 hours to 18 hours the daily operating period of the petrol kiosks in anticipation of the drastic drop in the prices of the fuels beginning Monday.

He said the fuel price float policy would incur higher operating costs for the dealers because they would have to buy fuels at higher prices and sell at lower prices.

Earlier, Khairul Annuar held a meeting with the PDAM members from 3,500 petrol kiosks throughout the country to discuss the impact of the government weekly fuel price float policy.

He said a petition signed by the dealers would be sent to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad seeking a monthly fuel price float and the raising and standardising of the commission. — Bernama