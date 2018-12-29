Welfare Dept to seek custody of dead Johor boy's siblings amid murder probe

JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 29 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will apply for a court order to place two siblings in a children’s shelter after their elder brother aged five, died believed to be a victim of child abuse.

State Women Development and Tourism Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung once said the application would be made after the police and hospital have completed their investigations on the two children.

"Once investigations are over JKM will get a court order to protect the two children,“ she told reporters after handing over schooling aid at the Shan De Welfare Home here today.

The deceased’s siblings aged four and one, also believed to have been abused, are now undergoing medical examination at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) children’s ward here, after injuries were found on their bodies.

Last Wednesday, the media reported that a five-year-old boy died after he was believed to have been abused by his stepmother at their home near Bandar Dato' Onn, here.

A post-mortem revealed the boy’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the abdomen

Subsequently the child’s biological father aged 33 and his Indonesian stepmother, age 23 were remanded for seven days until Jan 2 for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama