We want words turned into action, Gerakan tells Pakatan

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 29 — Gerakan urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to put their promises made in their GE14 manifesto into real action.

In a press statement today, Gerakan deputy president Oh Tong Keong expressed his disappointment towards PH for not fulfilling the promises made after seven months of ruling, specifically the abolishment of the tolls nationwide including the Penang Bridge Toll.

Oh noted that the DAP leaders promised to abolish the toll in Sungai Nyior, Butterworth, but unable to do so as they had not taken over Putrajaya back in 2008.

“However, post 2018 General Eelection, DAP and its partners succeeded in taking over the Federal Government, but now they come out with another excuse of wanting to prevent-related conflict and strife to justify their continued refusal on implementing the local government election,” he said.

Oh, who is also Penang Gerakan chairman further questioned PH’s intentions if such excuses were not aimed at hoodwinking the people or the promises made were merely campaign fodder.

He pinpointed DAP and PKR leaders, especially towards DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that they repeatedly announced in public that they would abolish the tolls after PH takes over the federal government.

“We (Gerakan) urged the DAP to cease their constant excuse-giving as the people were tired of it. We want words to be translated into real action,” he said. — Bernama