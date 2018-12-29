Lim Kok Wing closes Twitter account after Marina Mahathir rebuke?

Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing has deleted his Twitter account after a series of Tweets about him by Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.— Facebook/LUCT pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing no longer has an account on Twitter.

His official account under the handle @limkokwing can no longer be viewed and is inaccessible just hours after the founder and president of the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology was roasted by Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir for attempting to inveigle his way into her father Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s good books once more.

A search on the microblogging website turned up empty.

Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing seems to have deleted his account. — Twitter screenshot

“He deleted his account,” Marina tweeted to Astro Awani talk show host Sharaad Kuttan in response to the latter’s post exclaiming that he was “blocked from viewing or following” Lim.

Marina posted a scathing tweet on Lim earlier today, accusing the businessman of sneaking into her family home during the recent Raya seeking her father’s apology after turning against the latter three years ago.

Do stop it @limkokwing! Where were you last year? Who was it who told Dad to shut up to ‘preserve his legacy’? If PH hadn’t won, would you have snuck into our house uninvited at Raya to apologise? Just stop it. — Marina Mahathir (@netraKL) December 29, 2018

Dr Mahathir appears to have have the entire affair in his stride and chose to put Lim’s perceived betrayal of their friendship behind him.

“I am a most forgiving person. You too I forgive,” he was quoted by Malay daily Sinar Harian as telling reporters at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, where his party PPBM is holding its second annual general assembly.

Lim and Dr Mahathir had been friends until the former was appointed public relation campaign coordinator to Datuk Seri Najib Razak in May 2015 to burnish the then prime minister’s image that was starting to show spots under the harsh spotlight of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.