IGP: Police disapprove marijuana for medical purposes

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police disagreed with the move to legalise the use of marijuana products for medicinal purposes as practised in Thailand. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) disagreed with the move to legalise the use of marijuana products for medicinal purposes as practised in Thailand.

Inspector-general of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the move would cause various problems in this country.

He said if this was done in the country, it would further complicate the problem of drug abuse and drug trafficking.

“We are also worried about the possibility of too many marijuana smuggled into this country and PDRM could not interfere with matters decided by the Thai government.

“Therefore, the PDRM is working to strengthen control along the boundaries to prevent the smuggling activities of marijuana and other variety of drugs,” he told a media conference after attending a mass wedding reception organised by the PDRM with the cooperation of Bank Muamalat at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here today.

Recently, the Thai government passed the bill amendments to its narcotics regulation where the use of marijuana and ketum for medical purposes are no longer an offence. — Bernama