Sarawak looks to Brunei airline to boost tourist arrivals

Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said he is confident that Royal Brunei Airlines will help bring in more tourists to Sarawak via Brunei. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUCHING, Dec 29 — State Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah today said he is confident that Royal Brunei Airlines (RBA) will help bring in more tourists to Sarawak via Brunei.

He said RBA can bridge Sarawak to the world, especially in connection to its focus markets of Australia, United Kingdom, China and the secondary regional markets.

“We see this air connectivity collaboration as a smart partnership for mutual business interest and goes a long way in advancing our interest in tourism promotion, particularly when we will be embarking of our Visit Sarawak Campaign beginning next year,” Karim said at a luncheon to mark the return of RBA to Kuching here.

RBA resumed its twice a week flight to Kuching last night after an absence of five years and from February next year, the frequencies will be increased to four times a week.

“This direct flight comes in at the right timing and we have bigger plans in partnering with Royal Brunei,” Karim said, adding that his ministry has already begun working on its plans, enhancing joint marketing plans and tapping on opportunities in its common focus markets.

He said connectivity has been the biggest hurdle in the state’s effort to drive the tourism industry to its greater height.

“It has been a challenge, but my Ministry has given it a top priority to address the issue with more aggressive efforts being planned to bring in airlines and charters into the state,” he said, adding that the resumption of the flight by RBA will hopefully be the main driver in this efforts.

Karim called for the cooperation of all tourism stakeholders, including travel agents, hoteliers, product owners, each representing an integral component of the tourism value chain.

Without them, he said tourism will not thrive, which equally means fewer visitors and tourists, thus lessening the business viability of airlines.

“It is our greatest ambition to ensure that the tourism sector and its supporting services will be one of the strongest and major contributor to the state Gross National Products (GNP) for the years to come with the economic spinoff be felt all throughout the state,” Karim said.