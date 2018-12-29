Agriculture Ministry allocates RM20m to develop young agropreneurs

BACHOK, Dec 29 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MOA) has approved a RM20 million allocation for the development of young agropreneur next year.

Special officer to MOA Minister, Wan Mohd Johari Wan Omar said those selected would be given an allocation between RM10,000 and RM20,000 based on a particular area involved.

“They must have certain criteria including keen interest, unemployed and have basic amenities that are suitable for the area they want to get involved in,” he told reporters when met at the rabbit farming course here today.

Organised by Pertubuhan Darulnaim Gemilang, the course saw a total of 50 participants and it was also attended by Kelantan Veterinary Services director Dr Suratan Kamarudin.

Wan Mohd Johari said for those interested, aged 18 to 40, they could apply for the scheme through relevant government agencies in their respective areas irrespective of political affiliation.

“The qualified applicants will be given basic training such as farming and slaughtering methods as well as the marketing aspect if they decide to get involve in breeding rabbits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Suratan said the rabbit farming had big potentials in Kelantan for daily consumption based on its inadequate supply.

He said his department would work with any party to expand the industry and would continue to monitor the project periodically.

Meanwhile, Syahidulamri Khairuddin, chairman of Pertubuhan Darulnaim Gemilang, said his organisation would continue to carry out more of such programmes to encourage young people in the state to venture into the industry, especially those who were unemployed.

“The rabbit industry promises high revenue as a rabbit can be sold between RM35 and RM45 while a buck (male rabbit for breeding) can fetch between RM150 and RM800 each,” he said. — Bernama