Tabung Haji offers Haj opportunity to Muhammad Adib’s parents

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to reporters in Parliament December 10, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, Dec 29 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has offered the parents of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim — who died following severe injuries sustained in the line of duty — the opportunity to perform Haj in 2019.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the special offer was made in accordance with certain provisions under the fund as a tribute to their son’s huge sacrifice to the country.

“I had a discussion with TH as soon as I returned from overseas to provide (the opportunity to the parents) as a tribute to the sacrifice of Muhammad Adib. We checked the list, and his parents were registered (but) following the original schedule, they still had a long time waiting period, another five years,” he told reporters after visiting Muhammad Adib’s family at their home in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah near here today.

Muhammad Adib, 24, of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was severely injured while carrying out his duties in the vicinity of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, early on May 27 to put out a car fire during riots that erupted, purportedly over the relocation of the house of worship.

He succumbed to his injuries and died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) last Dec 17. An inquest is to be held to determine the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, Mohd Adib’s father Mohd Kassim Abd Hamid, 63, and mother, Asma Aziz, 51, expressed their gratitude over the offer.

“I’m happy with this offer (to perform Haj next year), because everyone who has registered for Haj is waiting for their turn...I’m thankful, Alhamdulillah,” said Mohd Kassim. — Bernama