10 movie worlds you'll want to visit if they existed in real life

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — Movies are home to some of the most Make sure to stop by the dreamy world of Rivendell on your adventure through Middle-earth. — Screengrab from YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures magical worlds ever created, showcasing everything from mythical creatures to stunning landscapes that defy imagination.

From the quirky settings of Tim Burton’s films to the medieval wonder of Peter Jackson’s blockbusters, these fictional worlds can’t help but kindle a sense of wanderlust in any film buff.

Here are 10 films with worlds any movie fanatic would be eager to jump into.

The Hobbit

The fantastical world known as Middle-earth has produced some of the most unforgettable locations in cinematic history.

Picture yourself walking through the ethereal structures of Rivendell to meet the Elves or taking in the fresh air at The Shire with some affable Hobbits.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Ardent fans of the Harry Potter franchise, known as Potterheads, would love to be able to experience a walk down Diagon Alley to purchase their wizarding wares or to explore every hidden room in Hogwarts and uncover the secrets of the castle.

Daredevils could even take a trip into the Forbidden Forest to meet its inhabitants, from the mighty and valiant centaurs to the mystical and elusive unicorns.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Lead character Ofelia must uncover the secrets of the labyrinth that will define her destiny. — Screengrab from YouTube/TrailersPlaygroundHD

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro is renowned for the dark beauty of his fantasy films and Pan’s Labyrinth is no exception.

The film is set in Spain during the 1940s and features crossovers between the real world and a mythical universe filled with strange creatures and a decrepit labyrinth that the main character Ofelia has to navigate through.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

There’s no greater confectionary genius than Willy Wonka, a character dreamed up by renowned children’s author Roald Dahl.

Based on the 1964 children’s novel, the Tim Burton film starring Johnny Depp takes people’s imaginations on a rollercoaster ride by showcasing infamous Willy Wonka creations such as the Chocolate Room and Fudge Mountain.

Avatar

Avatar was a trailblazer at the box office — becoming the first film ever to gross more than US$2 billion worldwide — and for good reason.

Avatar is set on Pandora, a foreign planet where the Na’vi, a species of blue-skinned humanoids, share their home with ferocious beasts such as the Thanator and the Mountain Banshee.

Spirited Away

Chihiro, the film’s protagonist, must navigate her way through the spirit world and rescue her parents. — Screengrab from YouTube/Madman

The setting of Hayao Miyazaki’s most successful film plunges both its characters and the movie’s viewers into a spirit-world based on Japanese Shinto-Buddhist folklore.

Fans of animated films will remember scenes featuring the hustle and bustle of Yubaba’s bathhouse and its curious patrons who are based on supernatural beings in Japanese mythology.

Jurassic Park

The biological attractions in the world of Jurassic Park transport its visitors hundreds of millions of years into the past when dinosaurs ruled the earth.

Not in the mood for a face-off with the Tyrannosaurus Rex? You can always hang out with herbivorous dinos such as the long-necked Brontosaurus or the horned Triceratops.

Polar Express

A train bound for the North Pole picks up a young boy whose increasing scepticism about Santa Claus’ existence is remedied by an unforgettable adventure.

The film takes its characters and its viewers through breathtaking snowy landscapes and charming villages that will ignite the Christmas spirit in even the most cynical of non-believers.

Blade Runner 2049

The film was nominated for Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography at the 90th Academy Awards. — Screengrab from YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures

Futuristic landscapes provide the dystopian backdrop for Blade Runner 2049, set 30 years after the events in the first Blade Runner film.

The film tells the story of K, a bioengineered human slave or “replicant” whose job as a blade runner is to dispose of slaves who have revolted against the system.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

This epic fantasy movie depicts four British siblings who find refuge from World War 2 in the magical world of Narnia hidden away in an old wardrobe in a country home.

Narnia suffers from a curse by the White Witch which has doomed the land to a hundred years of winter, creating a fairy-tale environment that appears suspended in time.

Visiting these lands may seem like a distant fantasy but with the arrival of the new 4DX theatre at GSC 1 Utama, your dreams of experiencing your favourite fictional worlds will be several steps closer to reality.

The 4DX theatre will bring your favourite fictional worlds to life using state-of-the-art features. — Picture courtesy of GSC

4DX is the world’s first and leading 4D movie technology in the world designed to offer viewers the most immersive cinematic experience using multisensory effects.

The theatre features over 20 kinds of signature effects to transport viewers into a different realm including seat motions and environmental simulations with fog, rain, and wind machines as well as strobe lighting.

For an additional RM18 on top of regular ticket prices, cinema-goers can turn their night out at the movies into a unique experience like no other.

For more information on GSC’s 4DX experience, click here.

This article is brought to you by Golden Screen Cinemas.