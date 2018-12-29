PTPTN zakat payment sparks GE15 challenge from Khairy to Amanah rep

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters in Parliament December 10, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin just can’t wait for the next general elections due in five years after surviving GE14 that saw his party fall from power and grace eight months ago.

The Rembau MP appears to have found his rival too in Amanah lawmaker Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, the son of the respected and late PAS president from 1999 to 2002, Datuk Fadzil Noor.

“Previously, I too disagreed with PTPTN paying zakat. Don’t worry about Rembau. If you are so concerned, maybe you can contest in PRU15. I am waiting,” Khairy tweeted today, tagging Faiz.

Khairy’s response was part of a series of exchanges with the Permatang Pasir assemblyman who had called out the former youth and sports minister for allegedly “sleeping” on the job and neglecting to institute changes on the payment of zakat — obligatory alms in Islam — by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

Earlier, Khairy said it was not compulsory for PTPTN to pay the RM1 million zakat to the Kedah Zakat Board because of its financial position after the federal government agency announced the sum as its business zakat on the proceeds of investment.

In a statement, Khairy said one of the conditions for the corporation to pay zakat was that it has assets. He added that PTPTN currently does not meet that condition due to its institutional debt amounting to over RM40 billion.

This elicited Faiz to point out that PTPTN did not owe anyone money, rather it was owed cash.

“YB KJ, the ones in debt are the borrowers not PTPTN. When PTPTN paid zakat during your time as minister, YB said nothing. Don’t continue sleeping YB, many voters in Rembau need help. It is better for YB to find zakat for them,” Muhammad Faiz tweeted in Malay.

YB @Khairykj , yg berhutang tu peminjam bukan ptptn. Time ptptn bayar zakat di zaman YB jadi menteri, YB buat apa tak bersuara. Jgn tidur lagi YB, ramai pengundi di Rembau yg perlukan bantuan. Eloklah YB carikan zakat utk mereka.https://t.co/YPxcylNnXC — Faiz Fadzil Noor (@FaizFadzilNoor) 29 December 2018

And this prompted Khairy to issue his Rembau “invite” and Faiz appears to have accepted.

“InsyaAllah YB. I’m always ready and I do care about Rembau too, particularly as to the hospital project,” the Amanah Youth deputy chairman tweeted back, referring to the RM104 million Rembau Hospital project that has been delayed and will now only be operational in the first quarter of next year.

“Just wondering which party will you be in the coming GE15?” Faiz added.

To which Khairy replied: “definitely not yours”.

PTPTN recently announced that it will be making zakat payments to fulfill its religious obligations.

The corporation said the sum paid was based on its profits and that it will not dip into its study loans funding for zakat.

In a two-page statement yesterday, PTPTN also said it started the practice of issuing zakat payments to all states in Malaysia since 2016, and had continued to do so for 2017.