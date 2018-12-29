Armada proposes special committee to filter Umno leaders entering party

Armada leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) youth wing Armada will propose to the party leadership to establish a special committee overseeing the application of former Umno leaders trying to join the party.

Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman told a press conference that this was his wing’s consensus to place stringent measures that will ensure the party’s integrity remains intact.

“There is a call to set up a special committee that will filter any Umno leaders who want to join PPBM. Armada wants the committee to be chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin or Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“Representatives from the Srikandi women’s wing and Armada youth wing must also be part of the committee. These Umno defectors must announce their assets and apologise to the public.

We will also make sure they are not joining the party for positions,” said Syed Saddiq.

He also stressed that the party must not mirror Umno. Instead it must look after the Malays especially those who belong in the bottom 40 per cent of income earners while cooperating with those from other races and religion.

Touching on the form that PPBM party polls will take, the wing has proposed a one-member one-vote system but they have not decided on the mechanisms it will take.

“The principle of one member one vote is important. This will make sure every grassroot member have a voice and to curb money politics and warlords. It is easier to buy off 200 delegates instead of 300,000 members,” said Syed Saddiq.