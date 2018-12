Seized Ukrainian ships, small armoured artillery ships and a tug boat, are seen anchored in a port of Kerch, Ukraine November 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Dec 29 — Demands voiced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to release Ukrainian sailors held by Russia are unacceptable, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website today.

Merkel and Macron demanded yesterday that Russia release the Ukrainian sailors, whom it captured along with their ships last month in the Kerch Strait, which links the Black Sea with the Azov Sea. — Reuters