Cargo lorry plunges into ravine in Bukit Bengunan: One killed, two seriously injured

SRI AMAN, Dec 29 — A lorry attendant was killed, while its driver and another attendant were seriously injured, when the lorry went out of control and plunged into a a ravine in Bukit Bengunan, KM49, Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching here early today.

According to Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, preliminary investigations showed that the driver of the cargo lorry lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer and skid to the right side of the road before plunging into the ravine while coming down Bukit Bengunan on its way to Sri Aman at 12.45am.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Firdaus Jamuri, 27, from Taman Puchong Intan, Selangor, who died on the spot in the incident.

The injured were lorry driver Robinson Bujang William, 33, from Sri Aman, and Edward Ricky Mat Jingan, 25, from Kuching, and they were sent to Sri Aman Hospital for treatment. — Bernama