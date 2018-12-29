Nurul Izzah: Mujahid’s ‘kakanda-adinda’ letter inappropriate, condescending

Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s recent open letter to PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar that went viral and sparked countless memes appeared to have failed to amuse its intended recipient. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s recent open letter to PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar that went viral and sparked countless memes appeared to have failed to amuse its intended recipient.

The Permatang Pauh MP today described the Parit Buntar MP’s message to her as “inappropriate and condescending”.

“Good intentions notwithstanding, I have actually informed Dato the public letter was inappropriate and condescending. Best we all focus on real issues,” she tweeted.

Nurul Izzah’s response followed a New Straits Times article citing Mujahid saying they had a close-knit familial relationship in defence of his use of classical Malay pronouns “kakanda” and “adinda” in the letter — they mean older brother and younger sister respectively.

Mujahid was reported saying he wrote the letter in classical Malay because of its literary value, pointing out that many were now using the words today.

“They should be thankful to me. Because of me, now many are using the word ‘kanda’ and ‘dinda’,” he was quoted saying.

Mujahid was also reported declining to comment when asked if Nurul Izzah had responded to his letter.