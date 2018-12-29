PPBM wing chiefs unaware of branded bags given to central delegates

Srikandi leader Rina Harun speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) wing chiefs said that they had no idea about fashionable backpacks from Canadian brand Herschel that were given out to the party's division central delegates at the registration counter today.

Srikandi women's wing chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Armada youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman were baffled when reporters posed the question on why the rather expensive bags were given out.

“What bag are you talking about?” Rina asked the reporters.

“I didn't get any bag,” quipped Syed Saddiq who then asked journalists at the press conference to show him a picture of the bag.

A photographer showed pictures of PPBM central delegate members posing with the bag to Syed Saddiq and Rina.

“That's a nice bag. It looks good. I want one too,” said Syed Saddiq.

“I haven't gotten that bag yet,” Rina added.

Earlier online portal Malaysiakini had reported that eight PPBM central delegate members per division nationwide were given the bag which costs around RM250 to RM300 each when they registered.

Apparently, the members were unaware of the backpack's value but commented it was of “good quality”.

The bag has the PPBM logo and the words “Perhimpunan Agung Tahunan Kali Yang Kedua Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia” (Second Bersatu Annual General Assembly) stitched on it.

The delegates who received the bags were office-bearers at the division level, from division chiefs to committee members.