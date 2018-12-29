Anwar’s ‘focus on your job’ remark appears to be a swipe at Azmin

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today called on his boss to review all appointments for key positions in the party. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today appeared to have hinted at his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali that he should focus on economic growth instead of politicking.

Anwar posted on his Twitter account: “if only some people focused more on growing the economy, and less on politicking.”

His tweet this afternoon appears to be taking a swipe at Azmin, as the latter today called on his boss to review all appointments for key positions in the party.

Azmin's comments earlier comes after his defeated party rival Rafizi Ramli was named as one of the new appointees, with the former disputing the new appointments that were announced yesterday.

Azmin said the appointments that have been announced do not reflect the principle of “fair and just representation” towards the aspiration of members and will not help the party to move forward.

In a statement without naming any specific individuals, Azmin said a few individuals that have been named were also directly involved in the election process that was not transparent and resulted in a division within the party.

He also went on to say the position of secretary-general is an important position that should be held by someone who is professional and authoritative in understanding management and administrative duties.

He said the individual should implement duties in line with the party's decision that is made by consensus and not take a stand on his own.

Azmin also said the appointments made after a fierce contest in the party polls should take into account the views of the party grassroots.

Yesterday, Anwar announced Rafizi, Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang and Saratok MP Ali Biju as the three appointed PKR vice-presidents. This is on top of PKR’s current three elected vice-presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin, Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Chua Tian Chang, as Nurul Izzah Anwar who was also voted in had relinquished her vice-president post.

Anwar yesterday also announced the appointments of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in his continued role as the party’s secretary-general, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund R. Santhara Kumar as deputy secretary-general and Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung as treasurer-general.

The other appointments included Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (supervising secretary), Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman (strategic director), Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil (communication director).