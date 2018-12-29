Marina slams Lim Kok Wing for supporting Dr M, after he previously told her dad to shut up

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir slammed Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing for suddenly turning into a supporter of her father, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir today took a swipe at Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing who is known to a be a critic of her father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad previously, for suddenly turning into a supporter.

A seemingly upset Marina took to Twitter and questioned Lim's intention after he tweeted: “Tun Mahathir is absolutely right in saying that we just need to set our hearts and minds on achieving greater goals to be a great nation.”

Marina in replying to Lim's tweet said: “Do stop it @limkokwing! Where were you last year? Who was it who told Dad to shut up to 'preserve his legacy'?.

She further said: “If PH (Pakatan Harapan) hadn't won, would you have snuck into our house uninvited Raya to apologise. Just stop it.”

In May 2015, Lim was appointed as then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's public relation campaign coordinator.

He only had a short stint as in July he resigned from the position.

His appointment, believed to be to help burnish Najib’s image, was announced amid the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) crisis, which has put him under the spotlight for alleged corruption.

The move to appoint Lim was also mocked by Najib’s critics as an indication of fear within the administration over how its media coverage was being directed amid worsening attacks by Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir had in a blog post without mentioning name said a friend had attempted to persuade him to cease criticising Najib.

Dr Mahathir said the friend warned that if he continues he would lose his legacy.

Though he did not mention names, it was obvious that Dr Mahathir was referring to Lim Kok Wing.