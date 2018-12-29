Withhold approval of major projects pending PD Structural Plan, authorities told

Anwar said the meeting on the PD Structural Plan will be held next week with the state government and relevant authorities. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Dec 29 — Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has told the authorities here to withhold any approval for major projects pending the launch soon of the Port Dickson Structural Plan.

He said the meeting on the PD Structural Plan will be held next week with the state government and relevant authorities.

“I told them about a month ago to withhold any major approval because we don’t want to disrupt this structural plan,” he told reporters after launching the Coastal Clean-Up Day programme the Cahaya Negeri Beach here today.

Anwar, who is PKR president, said the PD Structural Plan is important in order to make this town a major tourist destination and to ensure that the infrastructure is ready to accept major local and foreign investment.

Meanwhile, while launching the clean-up programme, Anwar said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun had agreed that he (Anwar) help chart the structural plan for Port Dickson and the surrounding areas.

“We do not want to approve investment from abroad until we have the structural plan. I have also had discussions with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Of course, he cannot give special attention to Port Dickson but he can provide additional facilities to ensure organised infrastructure here,” he said.

At the event, Anwar launched the new Robot Street Sweeper of SWM Environment Sdn Bhd that can optimise cleaning-up work and assist the workers to execute their task with greater efficiency and quickly.

Anwar, who was accompanied by the local people and several artists — among them Sharnaz Ahmad, Jasmin Hamid and Puteri Aishah — cleaned up the Cahaya Negeri, Saujana, Tanjung Gemuk, Teluk Kemang and Blue Lagoon beaches. — Bernama