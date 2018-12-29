Tria Seputeh: Resort-living with 52 different luxury facilities for residents

Tria Seputeh is a luxury development that encourages community-building. — Pictures by Tria Seputeh

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The developer behind the award-winning KL Sentral CBD projects has come up yet again with another great project called Tria Seputeh.

Comprising a 38-storey block and two 34-storey luxury condominium blocks, the property comes complete with all the necessary features for an all-inclusive, community-friendly luxury lifestyle.

Aside from three rooftop gardens, the property will be landscaped to mirror the country’s lush tropical environment.

Following an integrated master plan that covers the development beyond the land, one can appreciate Nature’s bounty at the Riverside Park and Promenade Boulevard.

The choice of such a prime location is reminiscent of the company’s other flagship projects. MRCB Senior Manager of Sales and Marketing Kenneth Khoo said the company was looking to repeat its success in transforming and creating a landmark just like it did with Brickfields and KL Sentral.

“Old Klang road is one of the oldest trunk roads that gives you a nostalgic feel, surrounded by a matured neighbourhood, comprehensive amenities and readily available facilities,” he said.

“The location is superb, but we know a lot more is needed to revitalise the area.

“So, in 2014, we came out with a fully integrated master plan, with the first phase being a mixed development called VIVO Series with a mixture of service residences, SOHOs and commercial activities catering to those leading an active lifestyles.

“VIVO Residences and SOHOs had a 60 per cent take-up rate during the initial launch and has been fully sold as to date,” he continued.

The second phase of Tria Seputeh was launched in 2017 and is completely different from the first phase as it caters to a different target group.

Khoo explains that prior to conceptualising Tria Seputeh, a lot of research and communication was done to understand the trends and the needs of the target market.

It was designed to be a resort-living residential development created for three target groups comprising young couples, mid-size young and upper class families and elite generational homes, all of which focus on three main pillars — privacy, exclusivity and security.

Privacy is indeed assured as each block (consisting of a maximum of only 6-11 units per floor) has its own drop-off lobby while each unit has a private foyer at the entrance, with a separation wall. There is also the Tree House, a secret hang-out where you can have your own private time.

Where exclusivity is concerned, the availability of private clubs for the different age groups provides an environment suited to everyone. The rooftop gardens which are styled with different themes reflect this concept.

To further boost the security system in Tria Seputeh, electrical fencing was introduced.

Here are just some of the 52 resort-like facilities homeowners can look forward to:

Infinity pool that overlooks KL

Swim your laps while enjoying the view.

The Olympic-size infinity pool comes complete with sunken pool chairs and comfy daybeds, surrounded by pockets of lush greenery, overlooking the stunning KL skyline.

Enjoy exclusive services at the Clubhouse

The Clubhouse caters to three different age groups.

The community at Tria Seputeh will be privy to a club of its own, thanks to the property’s Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse will be designed in three tiers: a kids edu hub for the young ones, a teens club for teenagers, and a private lounge for more mature residents aged 21 and above.

The kids’ edu hub features specific play areas that promote brain development and experiential learning, while the teens club will house Xboxes, snooker tables, a cafe and study area.

The private lounge for the adults will be fitted with a wine lounge, cigar lounge, and an elegant dining area which can be reserved by residents who wish to host a private party.

Work out while enjoying a panoramic view

The garden exercise area and yoga deck offer amazing views.

How many fitness enthusiasts get to work out at a “mile-high” spot? Tria Seputeh’s gymnasium and workout gardens on the rooftop offer such a setting, giving residents an awe-inspiring view while getting fit.

There is also a swanky court for badminton and a half-court for basketball that will thrill the sportier folks.

Rooftop facilities that encourage family time

The Tree House for kids and grown-ups to explore.

The property’s three building structures come with beautifully-landscaped rooftop gardens equipped with several activity nooks for kids and grown-ups alike.

For the kids, there are plenty of activities such as a chess garden, skate park, and a breeze tree house.

While the kids are releasing their pent-up energy, the grown-ups can soak up breath taking vistas from the viewing deck, or even have a gathering making use of the rooftop barbeque facilities.

Residents can hang out at the pavilion, or at the seating alcoves, reading pod, or kick back in one of the many hammocks at the hammock garden.

The hammock area for residents to relax in.

The Ebon rooftop, where the Four Seasons gardens is located, is a great place to unwind. Here is where you’ll find the semi al fresco light pavilion glowing with mood lighting. The meditation lawn and parcourse walk are also located here for residents to find inner peace after a hectic day.

The Cavi rooftop houses the complex’s Butterfly Spa where you will find the reflexology path, jacuzzi and other spa facilities. This all means you won’t need to leave the complex for some pampering.

Stroll along the Promenade

Enjoy the outdoors with a stunning view.

The Riverside Park and Promenade Boulevard at Tria Seputeh make for a serene way to enjoy the outdoors, with the Klang river running along the whole development.

In fact, there are already plans to extend the Promenade Boulevard walkway by the river right up to Mid Valley city, where residents can get their fill of shopping and entertainment.

In case you’re wondering, the Klang river is currently undergoing restoration efforts called the River of Life project which will add to the charm of the Promenade Boulevard.

Shopping at just a stone’s throw away

Convenient shopping at Vivo Mall.

Out of milk? A 10-minute walk away from Tria Seputeh stands the neighbourhood Vivo Mall, where residents can conveniently pop by to do their grocery run and other chores.

If you have a more specific need, heading out would be made easy with the new Seputeh link bridge to the New Pantai Expressway, and quick access to the Federal Highway, East West Highway, Old Klang Road and Mid Valley Megamall.

KL Sentral, Malaysia’s International transportation hub, is situated close by as well.

Priced between RM675,000 and RM4,870,800 and with built-up areas that range from 764 sq ft to 4,532 sq ft, the property’s close proximity to amenities is amazing. There will be a walkway leading to Mid Valley plus a link bridge to NPE.

With this list of facilities and a private clubhouse, Tria Seputeh is luxury living that comes in a dynamic, exclusive and yes, resort-like package.

As Khoo pointed out, “The buyers will definitely love the prime city location of Tria Seputeh and the fact that the noise of the city has been successfully eliminated due to the unique design and concept.

“They want to be close to the city but not harried by its hectic pace. Also, the sophisticated security system is a huge asset,” he said adding that factors like the dedicated built ramp linking Tria Seputeh to the NPE for quick access to any part of the city.

“Indeed, once Tria Seputeh is ready by the final quarter of 2021, it will become the new landmark for the location as it transforms the skyline of Old Klang Road while maintaining a nostalgic old-world charm.”

* This article is brought to you by MRCB.