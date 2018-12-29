Rina Harun urges women members to learn governing skills

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Srikandi leader Rina Harun speaks at its first annual general meeting this morning in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (Women) chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun today urged members to master the art of governing the country's administration in a more creative, innovative and progressive way.

She said now that PPBM has helped formed the federal government following the historic May 9 polls, it was time for members to take bigger steps.

“The skills to govern as the ruling party is the main challenge that Srikandi must face.

“If we wish to see all the policies in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto realised, then the art of governance must be mastered immediately,’’ she said during her policy speech for the Srikandi Wing at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

Rina said such skills is pertinent as the country has suffered under a “kleptocrat” bureaucracy by the previous government.

She then said bureaucrats now must focus on better governance that is more creative, innovative and progressive.

Rina also acknowledged that the party had faced more than its share of criticisms including from their partners in PH.

“What we faced as part of the ruling government in the past seven month, there is not a moment where we are not criticised.

“We have also been are also criticised from our partners from within (PH),” she said.