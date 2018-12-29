Rethink appointments, Azmin urges Anwar after Rafizi made PKR veep

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pic) says PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should review all appointments for key positions in the party. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should review all appointments for key positions in PKR, his party deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

Azmin's comments comes after his defeated party rival Rafizi Ramli was named as one of the new appointees, with Azmin disputing the new appointments that were only announced yesterday.

“The appointments that have been announced do not reflect the principle of 'fair and just representation' towards the aspiration of members and will not help the party to move forward.

“A few individuals that have been named were also directly involved in the election process that was not transparent and resulted in division within the party,” the PKR deputy president said in a statement today, but without naming any specific individuals.

Azmin who was the incumbent PKR deputy president had successfully defended his party post against contender Rafizi in the recent party elections.

Today, Azmin also commented on the positions of PKR secretary-general and members in the central leadership council (MPP).

“The position of Secretary-General is an important position that should be held by someone who is professional and authoritative in understanding management and administrative duties.

“He has to implement duties in line with the party's decision that is made by consensus and not take a stand on his own,” he said.

“Likewise with the appointments of MPP that should be made based on merit and not as incentive or political bribery to obtain vote support in MPP,” he said.

Azmin also said the appointments made after a fierce contest in the party polls should take into account the views of the party grassroots.

“Therefore, I will once again refer this matter to YB President that has already been informed of my views and the views of the majority of the MPP that were elected.

“This view was conveyed to YB President a few weeks ago and I urge YB President to give serious attention to guarantee a firm and inclusive future for the party,” he added.

The new appointments

Yesterday, Anwar announced Rafizi, Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang and Saratok MP Ali Biju as the three appointed PKR vice-presidents. This is on top of PKR’s current three elected vice-presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin, Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Chua Tian Chang, as Nurul Izzah Anwar who was also voted in had relinquished her vice-president post.

Anwar yesterday also announced the appointments of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in his continued role as the party’s secretary-general, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund R. Santhara Kumar as deputy secretary-general and Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung as treasurer-general.

The other appointments included Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (supervising secretary), Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman (strategic director), Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil (communication director).

Hang Tuah Jaya MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin is the party’s information chief, while Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin and G. Manivanan will be PKR’s deputy information chiefs.

He also announced six new MPP members, namely Machang Bubok Assemblyman Lee Khai Loon, Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan, Faisal Sanusi, Rayyan Abdul Rahim and Raymond Ahuar.

The announcement was made after PKR's existing MPP held a meeting, with Anwar saying that the matters discussed included the appointments and announcement of the MPP's new line-up.