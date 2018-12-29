Mosque in signature drive against alcohol sale in nearby stores

In a report, Mohd Azamudin said local residents had complained regarding the sale of alcohol in the area due to concern over its negative effect, particularly to youths. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A mosque in Hulu Selangor is collecting signatures of local residents in protest against the open selling of alcohol in two supermarkets nearby, a report said.

The Masjid Saidina Ali Bukit Sentosa's imam 2 Mohd Azamudin Abdul Aziz reportedly said the supermarket owners should have been sensitive to the local community's sensitivities as alcohol was considered “haram” or forbidden in Islam.

Mohd Azamudin said the stores were located in a neighbourhood where 98 per cent of the residents were Muslims.

“We just succeeded in collecting 800 signatures of residents since this initiative was carried out a year ago with the target of over 3,000 signatures.

“There are over 20,000 residents around Bukit Sentosa, so the mosque will continue efforts to enable this protest to be done as soon as possible,” he was quoted saying by local daily Sinar Harian of the Bukit Sentosa township in Hulu Selangor.

“We see that there is no need for those supermarkets to sell alcohol in an area with a Muslim-majority population so they should stop selling it openly,” he also said.

In the same report by Sinar Harian, Mohd Azamudin said local residents had complained regarding the sale of alcohol due to concern over its negative effect, particularly to youths.

He added that alcohol was allegedly the mother of all vice and that could lead to crimes and threaten the safety of others.

He said empty cans of alcohol were also found at abandoned spots frequented by youths as hangouts, adding: “We are not sure who did it, we worry there are Muslims that will be influenced.”

This is not the first time that the sale of alcohol in Muslim-majority areas in Malaysia has been addressed.

In January 2015, then Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron reportedly said that store owners must immediately stop selling alcohol if Muslims make up more than 90 per cent of the local community.

Local daily Berita Harian had reported Idris as saying then that the matter was agreed upon between the state government, local councils and the management of convenience stores in the state.

Malacca would review its approval for the sale of alcohol in 76 convenience stores in the state based on the composition of the neighbourhood they are located in, the January 2015 report had said.