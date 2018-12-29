Syed Saddiq wants more women in PPBM leadership role

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks at its first annual general meeting this morning in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Armada youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today questioned the main party on why it has not included more young women into the party's leadership roles.

Speaking at the youth wing's first annual general meeting (AGM) today, the youth chief pointed out that based on party records that early this year there are 15,869 young women members.

“The question is where are they now? Where is Bersatu's (Yeo) Bee Yin? Where is Bersatu's Juwairiyah? Where is Bersatu's Anis Afida? There's none! Zero!” asked Syed Saddiq.

“When we were the Opposition, we demanded that there are 30 per cent women in Cabinet. But Bersatu itself doesn't have any young women that were proposed (for the post). It's not that we don't have young women (in our party). We have more than 15,000 young women members.”

He also said there were no young women PPBM candidates during the 14th general elections for Parliamentary seats and state assembly seats unlike its Pakatan Harapan partners such as DAP and PKR.