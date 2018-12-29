Syed Saddiq: Don't allow PPBM to become Umno 2.0

Armada youth wing chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (centre) at its first annual general meeting this morning, December 29, 2018. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Armada youth wing chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today reminded the party to not to adopt the Umno culture in light of the mass Umno members exodus and their intention to join the party.

Addressing the youth wing's first annual general meeting (AGM) this morning, Syed Saddiq said there is no money politics in PPBM and the party has never needed to play up racial issues to win elections.

“Many said Bersatu have become Umno 2.0, Umno 3.0 and that there is too much Umno style (in the party). Many Umno opportunists have joined or applied to join Bersatu. It is said they are changing their compass. We don't want this in Bersatu.

“Bersatu isn't Umno. Bersatu will never be Umno. Bersatu doesn't need to play money politics. Bersatu doesn't need to sell the country for political survival. Bersatu isn't a hypocrite and play up racial issues for political advantage,” said Syed Saddiq.

He then said the party is a failure if it becomes a mirror to Umno and the youth wing will demand the most stringent conditions for any Umno members or leaders who want to join the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The fiery former debator said criminal background checks must be conducted on Umno defectors and they must announce their assets.

“(Umno defectors) must not look at important positions (in the party). Most importantly you must apologise to the public. Why should we accept these former Umno members? Bersatu is not a party with a lot of assets and positions. Bersatu is a people's party.

“If Bersatu wants to become Umno, it must overcome Armada first. I will not allow Umno culture to seep into Bersatu. Armada will propose for Bersatu to be more progressive when compared to Umno,” said Syed Saddiq.

At the same time, he also warned the main party's division chiefs not to stab Armada in the back, saying he was aware that there are movements to quietly eliminate Armada division chiefs by questioning their credibility.

He knows there are grouses against Armada leaders but the party provides for proper channels to remove any leaders.

“I want to warn those who try to backstab (Armada)! If you are unhappy there are proper channels you can take (to remove an Armada division chief). Don't backstab.

“Remember, I did not appoint Armada division chiefs. It wasn't the party leadership. It wasn't Tun (Dr Mahathir Mohamad). It wasn't Tan Sri (Muhyiddin Yassin). The responsibility of appointing division chiefs was given to each division without interference,” warned Syed Saddiq.

The youth leader then pointed out that PPBM is nothing without its youth wing and his warning is backed by the full might of Armada.