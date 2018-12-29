Dr M: I can remain PPBM chairman even without PM post

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he can still remain as PPBM’s chairman because he is still a member of Parliament. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he can remain chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) even when he ceases to become the prime minister.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the Langkawi MP, said this was due to him being a federal lawmaker.

“No. I can still be Bersatu chairman (laughs) because I am still a member of Parliament.

“But I am not going to (remain as) prime minister,” he said in an interview transcript published by local daily New Straits Times.

In the interview with local media, Dr Mahathir was responding to a question on whether he would remain as PPBM chairman upon stepping down as prime minister or if he had a succession plan.

Dr Mahathir had previously said he may stay on as prime minister for around two years.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the designated prime minister-in-waiting that will take over the reins of the country, after Dr Mahathir steps down.

The PPBM party which Dr Mahathir chairs has Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as its president and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as its deputy president.