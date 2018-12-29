Juve’s Cuadrado faces long layoff after knee surgery

Juventus said Juan Cuadrado ‘underwent an arthroscopic treatment .. which was perfectly successful’ following meniscus and cartilage damage. ― Reuters pic

MILAN, Dec 29 ― Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado has undergone successful surgery on his left knee, Serie A champions Juventus confirmed yesterday.

The 30-year-old picked up the injury during Juventus's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland two weeks ago.

The club said Cuadrado “underwent an arthroscopic treatment .. which was perfectly successful” following meniscus and cartilage damage.

“The player will begin the recovery process in the next few days,” Juventus added without giving details for how long he will be sidelined.

Italian press have estimated that the player could be out for up to three months which would rule him out of the Champions League last 16 fixtures against Atletico Madrid in February. ― AFP