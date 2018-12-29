Burberry snaps up Zhao Wei and Zhou Dongyu for Chinese New Year campaign

Zhao Wei stars in the Burberry Chinese New Year 2019 campaign — Picture courtesy of Burberry

NEW YORK, Dec 29 — Zhao Wei is unveiled as the star of the Burberry Chinese New Year 2019 campaign.

Chinese actresses Zhao Wei and Zhou Dongyu have landed new roles — as the faces of Burberry’s Chinese New Year campaign.

The luxury British fashion label has snapped up the duo for its latest big campaign, which was shot and directed by photographer Ethan James Green and will be unveiled on January 3.

Wei, a multi-talented actress, director and pop star, is something of a national treasure in China, having shot to fame back in 1998 when she starred in the hit TV show My Fair Princess. She has since featured in multiple movies such as Red Cliff, Dearest and Lost in Hong Kong, as well as TV series like Tiger Mom.

Dongyu rose to prominence in 2010 after appearing in the hit film Under the Hawthorn Tree, and has since received critical acclaim for her roles in productions such as Never Said Goodbye and Soul Mate.

The duo are the latest high-profile stars to land a Burberry contract, following in the footsteps of figures such as Naomi Campbell and Kristin Scott Thomas, who starred in the label’s 2018 holiday campaign, and Kate Moss, who recently stepped in front of the camera to model the brand’s collaboration with Vivienne Westwood, which launched earlier this month. — AFP-Relaxnews