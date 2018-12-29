KTMB extends counter operating hours for purchase of ETS, intercity train tickets

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will extend its counter operating hours until 10.30pm for early ticket purchases for the Electric Train Service (ETS) and Intercity trains effective today.

According to a statement from KTMB, the change of operating hours involved 14 counters in the Klang Valley comprising Port Klang, Klang, Shah Alam, Subang Jaya, Kepong Sentral, Kepong, Sungai Buluh, Rawang, Tanjung Malim, Kuala Kubu, Batang Kali, Serdang, and Kajang.

The change of schedule also involved three counters in the Northern Region, namely Padang Besar (5am to 10.30pm), Arau (5.30am to 10.30 pm) and Parit Buntar (6am to 10.30pm).

Counter operating hours for early ticket purchases for ETS and Intercity train services before this was at 8.30am to 6.30pm only.

The change of schedule would also involve counter services at KL Sentral which will operate from 5.30am to 12.30am and Kuala Lumpur (6.45am to 10.10pm) while the operating time in Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Bukit Mertajam, Butterworth and Taiping will maintain the usual time.

Users can find more information on counter operating hours for both train services by contacting KTMB Call Centre at 03-2267 1200. ― Bernama