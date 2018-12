French DJ William Grigahcine, aka DJ Snake, at the 19th NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals, in Cannes, southeastern France, on November 4, 2017. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 29 — To mark the end of its first successful year in business, DJ Snake’s music label has dropped a free compilation highlighting its hits so far.

DJ Snake launched Premiere Classe in March with the smash EDM hit Whistle by 4B and Teez.

Another six singles followed from producers around the world, including Burn by SAYMYNAME, Boss by Mercer and Never by Shanghai-based Chace.

Classe of 2018 is available for download via premiereclasserecords.com. — AFP-Relaxnews