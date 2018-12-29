‘The ABC Murders’ gets a trailer and a release date on Amazon Prime Video

John Malkovich stars in ‘The ABC Murders’ as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Prime Video via YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Dec 29 — Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer for its adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel The ABC Murders, and announced a release date of February 1, 2019.

The new drama, directed by Alex Gabassi (The Frankenstein Chronicles), is based on the 1936 novel of the same name by the “Queen of Crime” Agatha Christie.

Agatha Christie fans will be able to follow the novelist’s cult character, Hercule Poirot, thorough yet another criminal case. The story follows the Belgian detective who receives mysterious letters signed “A.B.C” which advise him to travel to different places.

At each location, someone has been murdered: Alice Asher in Andover, Betty Barnard in Bexhill and Sir Carmichael Clarke in Churston. An ABC railway guide left by each of the bodies adds weight to the hypothesis that the sequence of murders is being conducted in alphabetical order. Locked in a game of cat and mouse, Poirot must call on all his deductive powers to find the perpetrator of the murders.

The mini-series, which comprises three episodes, will feature John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot.

Rupert Grint (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks), Jack Farthing (Poldark), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones’s Baby), Bronwyn James (Harlots), Freya Mavor (The White Queen) and Michael Shaeffer (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) also star.

The novel The ABC Murders has previously been the subject of several other TV and film adaptations. It has also been adapted as a video game, which was released in 2016.

The ABC Murders is out February 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

See the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews