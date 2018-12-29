Leadership succession looms large at PPBM AGM, say analysts

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the Pakatan Harapan charity dinner at PICC December 9, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Analysts and delegates have admitted that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) lacks leaders to replace the aging chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin whose health has become a concern.

However, at the same time some of the main contention in the party for its second annual general meeting beginning today is not merely its immediate party leadership successors but who will helm the nation as prime minister once Dr Mahathir steps down.

Pacific Research Centre Malaysia principal adviser Oh Ei Sun said the real issue facing the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition today is not Umno defectors hopping into PPBM but whether or not Dr Mahathir will pass the baton to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister.

“Currently the fiercest undercurrent in PH is actually over the premiership succession issue, with Anwar obviously keen on taking over soonest, while Dr M appears to be at best nonchalant on the matter.

“As such, Bersatu cannot appear to be weak or giving in to pressure from especially PKR at this juncture. So I don’t foresee a re-conciliatory tone toward other component parties during the AGM,” said Oh.

A senior Kedah PPBM delegate who requested anonymity told the Malay Mail that the best bet in PH is not Anwar or even PPBM deputy president and Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir but PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“In truth, Azmin should be our prime minister. There should be a movement to support Azmin to become prime minister. If PPBM wants to be stronger, we must promote Azmin as our prime minister,” observed the delegate.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia associate professor Faisal Hazis understands that there is a leadership vacuum in PPBM because other than Mukhriz, many of its current crop of leaders are green and untested.

However, he sees a silver lining as their lack of experienced leaders will actually open the way for more youths to take up leadership roles in the party.

He pointed out that a high percentage of PPBM's members are below 40 years old but also warned that the entry of Umno defectors could weaken the youth leaders' position.

“Yes, there is a serious leadership problem but the silver lining is this allows younger leaders to go up the ranks and prove themselves like what happened during the previous general election.

“They may not be experienced and there will be a few hiccups along the way but that's the challenge the youth leaders need to take up. That's why they shouldn't accept all these Umno defectors because they are senior members.

“If you allow senior Umno members into a party that's relatively young, they are going to dictate how the party moves forward,” explained Faisal.

Another delegate, an exco from the party's youth wing Armada, admits that PPBM lacks a “main leader” to succeed Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin but the few individuals they do have are of very high calibre.

Echoing Faisal's observation regarding the presence of youth leaders, the exco pointed out that his boss Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is more capable than many of the party's top leadership.

“Aside from Tun and Muhyiddin, the party needs fresh leadership like Mukhriz. Based on hierarchy, Mukhriz is the closest to contest for the top post. But the party is open to democracy and anyone that is worthy can contest.

“There is no denying that Bersatu lacks a main leader and only a few iconic individuals that has the leadership qualities. Even Syed Saddiq shines brighter and is more capable than many of the top leaders in Bersatu,” said the exco.

UTM Perdana School associate professor Azmi Hassan believed that delegates in this year's AGM will send strong signals to ensure that the party will have a strong leader who can take over once Dr Mahathir steps down.

He argued, this will be one of the main agendas of the meeting as the succession plan was never put in place despite the obvious fact of Dr Mahathir's age who will have to step down sooner rather than later.

“Even with its MPs holding Cabinet positions, it is very difficult to see one of them taking over.

“This scenario of PPBM’s dearth of leadership material makes Mukhriz as the natural candidate to replace Dr Mahathir.

“This will encounter some opposition from the delegates if his name crop up as the next PPBM leader due to the stigma that the rise of Mukhriz as a politician is prevalent not only during his stay in Umno but also in PPBM where many believed it is not due to Mukhriz's leadership qualities, but because of the Dr Mahathir factor,” said Azmi.

However, Universiti Utara Malaysia associate professor Azizuddin Mohd Sani countered Azmi's argument pointing out that Dr Mahathir will only step down in 2020, leaving the party another year before it will discuss leadership issues.

“I don't think Tun will leave very soon. Earliest is by 2020 so they need to have another AGM first (next year) before it becomes a serious matter to discuss on the party's succession plan,” he said.

On Friday, in an interview with Malaysiakini, Muhyiddin said the party will prevail beyond the end of its founders’ era, adding that the party is about its ideology and beliefs rather than personalities.

Muhyiddin insisted the party is not too concerned about successors for Dr Mahathir other senior leaders, pointing to other supreme council members.

He said the party will hold its internal elections next year, and suggested that “definitely there will be changes”.