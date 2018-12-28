Syed Saddiq arrives at PPBM AGM with ‘battle scars’

ARMADA leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrives for the launch of Srikandi and Armada annual assembly in Putrajaya December 28, 2018 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman almost stole the spotlight at the opening of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Armada youth wing annual general meeting tonight when he arrived with bandages on his cheek and chin.

The youth chief said he was injured after he fell from a motorcycle, The Star Online reported.

“I fell off the bike three days ago. I hope I will recover in one or two weeks’ time. I went for a second check-up at the hospital today as my nose was still bleeding. I will get the full report on Monday after the hospital did a full scan.

“It’s a long story but what is most important is that we are all here with our battle scars — be they mentally or physically,” the Youth and Sports Minister said in the report.

Armada had held the opening ceremony for their annual general meeting together with Srikandi, the PPBM women’s wing, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre tonight.