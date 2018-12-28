Syed Saddiq: Sports Ministry holds many meetings with Johor state govt on Sukma

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman gives a talk at Karangkraf in Shah Alam December 7, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choo May

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman denied his ministry did not discuss with Johor state government on hosting the 2020 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Commenting on the criticisms levelled by Johor Tengku Mahkota, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on the matter, he said many meetings had been held and the latest was on December 14 between the Youth and Sports Ministry with the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and the Johor state government.

“In fact Johor Mentri Besar (Datuk Osman Sapian) had just issued a statement that many meetings had been held between the ministry and the state government and between the Johor state Youth and Sports exco and I,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Women and Youth annual general assembly here today.

Yesterday, Tunku Ismail in his Twitter posting, questioned the allocation and plans of the federal government in organising the championship scheduled to be held in Johor in 2020. — Bernama