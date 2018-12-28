Inter coach Spalletti says ‘enough’ to racism and violence

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti celebrates after the Champions League Group B match at home to Tottenham Hotspur September 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Dec 28 — Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti said today it was time to say “Enough” to racism and hatred in football following incidents before and during Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Napoli.

Inter fans made animal noises and racist chants at Napoli’s Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the match, while one fan was killed when he was hit by a car during a violent clash near the stadium before kick-off.

Inter, who visit Empoli tomorrow, have been ordered to play their next two home games behind closed doors because of the incidents involving Koulibaly.

“I condemn (what happened) with no ifs and buts,” Spalletti told a news conference.

“It’s the moment to say ‘Enough’ to hatred in football, ‘Enough’ to racism and any form of discrimination in the stadium,” he said.

“‘Enough’ to those who celebrate the Heysel or Superga disasters,” he added, referring to the Brussels tragedy in which 39 people, mostly Juventus fans, died in 1985, and the 1949 air crash where Torino players and officials were among the 31 dead.

“‘Enough’ to jeering a coach or a player for 90 minutes... ‘Enough’ to hatred in football in general. That is the main thing.”

Spalletti said that Inter were “with Koulibaly, as we are at the side of all those who are targeted during the games”.

“It’s very disappointing not to play in front of our own crowd but, if it’s the price we have to pay to win this battle, we’ll do it willingly,” he added. — Reuters