Aachi Kitchen makes it into Malaysia Book of Records with longest thosai

REMBAU, Dec 28 — Aachi Kitchen Catering has been listed in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for making the longest thosai measuring 8.1 metres.

The Malaysia Book of Records certificate was handed over by MBOR representative K. Buvaneswaren Naidu to the owner of Aachi Kitchen Catering, R. Suselah, after measuring the length of the thosai.

Suselah said the organisation of such programmes can bring out their skills in food preparation.

“It is not difficult to prepare thosai for one or two people to eat but to make a long thosai requires five kilogrammes of thosai batter and this must be prepared and left to ferment for six hours before the batter is ready to make thosai.

“One of the challenges in making the longest thosai is when rolling the thosai when cooked as it should be done carefully without tearing it,” she told reporters after receiving the Longest Thosai recognition by MBOR in Rantau near here, today.

Suselah said 10 individuals, comprising her friends who were also skilled in the art of making thosai were involved in making the longest thosai within 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

My hope for the future is to make it into the Guinness World Records by creating a 60-metre long thosai compared to the previous world record of 53.8 metres,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rantau state constituency coordinator Dr S. Streram said this achievement had made the people of Rantau proud, especially the youth in proving their capabilities through such activities. — Bernama