Stop infighting in Pakatan and focus on rebuilding Malaysia, Muhyiddin tells PPBM members

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech at Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Putrajaya December 28, 2018 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today urged members to avoid fighting with Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties and focus on working together to fulfil their pledges to the people.

In his keynote address at the party’s Armada youth wing and Srikandi women’s wing annual general meeting, Muhyiddin said: “Increase understanding and cooperation between Pakatan Harapan parties at every level.

“Avoid any misunderstanding among us. Our focus should be on fulfilling the people’s hope. They have chosen us as their government. This is the time to rebuild Malaysia. This is the time for us fulfil all of our promises to the people.”

Muhyiddin, who is also PH deputy president, reminded PPBM members that the reason why they managed to form the federal government was due to the coalition’s mutual cooperation.

“Remember that Bersatu’s victory was because we were in Pakatan Harapan. The victory of Keadilan, DAP and Amanah were all because they are in Pakatan Harapan.

“We cannot stand alone in this fight. It is impossible for us to govern this country based only on the strength of our party. We need one another,” he said

Muhyiddin also reminded party members that the party is still new and will face more challenges ahead.

“What is important is that we strengthen the party. Avoid any fights among ourselves. Stay away from slander and whining. Focus on unity and the spirit of friendship,” he said.