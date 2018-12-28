FAM to look into plight of players over unpaid salaries

Football Association of Malaysia Secretary General Stuart Michael Ramalingam speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya July 23, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is studying the best mechanism to assist players from several teams who are no longer in the Malaysia League football system to recover their unpaid wages.

Several team such as Kuantan FC, Marcerra United, Terengganu City FC and Hanelang FC had withdrawn from the Malaysia League competition next season, and they had reportedly failed to settle the salaries of their players despite being warned by FAM.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam in a statement expressed disappointment over the plight of players in these clubs.

“FAM will try to discuss directly with the affected state football associations’ top management in which the clubs are affiliated to as well as key figures in the clubs to resolve the matter,” said Stuart. — Bernama