B-Maex 2018 features world-class muay thai champion, MMA fighters

LABUAN, Dec 28 — The second Series of Borneo Martial Arts Expo (B-Maex) 2018 this weekend is expected to draw a large crowd, with a former world muay thai champion and a Philippines mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter making their debut in Labuan’s international sports event.

The three-day event from today to Sunday, sanctioned by the International Sport Kick Boxing (ISKA) Borneo, is jointly organised by Labuan Sport Kickboxing Association (LSKA), Labuan Wushu Association and Borneo Combat Gym (BCG).

Former world muay thai champion Marco ‘Machine Gun’ Tentori is scheduled to face Malaysian Hisham ‘Zephyrus’ Samsudin for the ISKA BMaex 75kg title fight, while Philippines’ Fritz Biagtan will face Malaysian Mardy Achok for the BMaex 57kg title fight.

Organising chairman Tan Chee Haw said the expo has drawn in 250 participants thus far, from China, Australia, Philippines, Brunei and across Malaysia.

Two young fighters, Hafiy Mutalip of Brunei’s 018 MMA will face hometown favourite Aremiah Edmund of BCG Labuan for the JY Trophy.

“This year’s event too, will feature an unprecedented number of combat sport tournaments to satisfy any martial art practitioner or enthusiast,” he said.

Among the combat tournaments featured on hand at the expo this year include Kick Boxing (K1) for Pro and Amateur categories, Mixed Martial Art (MMA), Forms & Weapons (wushu, silat, taekwondo, capoeira, muay thai) and a Breaking challenge.

“There will be an addition to this event, as we are introducing Chinese Wrestling, Taiji Push Hand, Boxing and Sanda in our line-up of main events.

“Another highlight of the event is the Patterns and Weapons competition where participants will be free to show their creativity and innovative ideas to be combined with their traditional martial art styles — without being bound by the rules,” he shared.

The sport-tourism event will be capped by live K1 ring fights and MMA fights. Besides these tournaments, a live competition on Forms & Weapons and Breaking will also be showcased. — Bernama