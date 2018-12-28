Keeping Umno at arm’s length, PAS shows true colour, says Muhyddin

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for the launch of Srikandi and Armada annual assembly in Putrajaya December 28, 2018 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — Umno has been played out by PAS as it has distanced itself from the former ruling party following the exodus of elected representatives, observed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Opening the PPBM’s Armada youth wing and Srikandi women’s wing annual general meeting tonight, Muhyiddin accused PAS of being a selfish party that cannot be trusted.

“A few days ago PAS president (Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang) made a statement that PAS will not cooperate with Umno because their ship (Umno) is leaking. PAS feared Umno will drag them down if they are seen to be too close to Umno.

“What does this mean? It means there’s no hope for PAS to cooperate with Umno and PAS is not a party that can be trusted. PAS prioritises its own party. It is a party that puts Islam in its name but is not practicing the real Islam,” said Muhyiddin.

He observed that Umno members had their hopes up and were excited with the prospect of working together with PAS after the anti-ICERD rally held in the nation’s capital a few weeks ago.

However, not even a week later five out of six MPs and nine out of 10 state assemblymen from Sabah left the party, followed by a few more in Peninsular Malaysia.

At the same time, Muhyiddin said that PAS is unable to form the federal government due to its “extremist” stance which will not obtain the support from the majority of Malaysians.

Muhyiddin said ever since the 14th General Election, the political capital utilised by both Umno and PAS was to incite racial sentiments and insecurity among the Malay community through defamation and slander so the Malays will not support the Pakatan Harapan government.

“They continue to slander saying that Muslims are no longer safe in Malaysia, the position of the Rulers as Islamic religious leaders is under threat and JAKIM will be dissolve while laws allowing LGBT and same sex marriage will be approved by Parliament,” he said, referring to the Islamic Development Department Malaysia by its Malay acronym.

“The opposition are wrong. Malay rulers still sits on their thrones as Islamic religious leaders, JAKIM still stands strong and it is impossible for laws to approve LGBT practices and same sex marriages will be approved by Parliament where the majority of its members are Muslims.

“Even non-Muslim MPs will not agree with LGBT practices that are against their own religion. All PH leaders have united in supporting Islam as the federal religion as enshrined in the Federal Constitution. In other words Islam will always be protected under the PH government,” said Muhyiddin.

He pointed out that Malays have not lost any power but the ones who have lost their power is Umno.