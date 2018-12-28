Police shoot dead armed foreigner in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU, Dec 28 — The police shot dead a foreign man in a raid on an unnumbered house in Kampung Jawa this morning.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said in the 6am raid, the 47-year-old suspect had pointed a shotgun or bakukuk at a police officer.

“Police had to fire several gunshots at the suspect as he was threatening the safety of the personnel conducting the raid,” he told a press conference at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters here today.

According to Nasri the raid was mounted after police received complaints from the public that the suspect possessed a firearm.

He said police also found bullets, a machete and a 75cm blade adding that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 and Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960. — Bernama