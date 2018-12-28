Sterling drifts higher before key vote next month

A bank employee counts pound notes at Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, October 12, 2010. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 28 — Sterling drifted a third of a per cent higher today as a generally weak dollar prompted some investors to cut their large bearish bets against the British currency.

Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.33 per cent to US$1.2692 (RM5.27). Versus the euro, the pound was flat at 90.37 pence.

“Sterling is a bit volatile before the Parliament vote next month but there are a lot of cross-currents at play,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal can be passed by the British parliament if the European Union provides clarification that the Northern Irish “backstop” will be temporary, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said.

Overall short positions against the pound showed another increase, with total bets rising to US$4.8 billion in the week ending December 21, according to futures data, after a brief drop earlier this month.

A decline in the number of mortgages approved by British high street banks flattened out last month, with the first year-on-year rise since September 2017, figures from industry group UK Finance showed today.

So far in 2018 sterling has shed around 6 per cent as investors worry Britain is headed for a disruptive divorce from its biggest trading partner.

May pulled a vote on her divorce deal earlier this month after admitting that parliament would reject it. Lawmakers are set to discuss the agreement again next month, with a vote in the week starting January 14.

That is keeping currency traders on edge, with implied volatility, a gauge of expected currency swings, rising to a two-week high of 13 per cent. The rise in implied options is in contrast to actual moves in the pound. — Reuters