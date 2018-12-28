Former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli appointed as PKR vice-president

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli has been appointed PKR vice-president, as part of the party’s central leadership (MPP) council line-up.

Anwar also announced the appointment of Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang and Saratok MP Ali Biju as its vice-presidents.

Ali will be representing Sabah and Sarawak.

“The party’s central leadership council had a meeting today, and among the matters discussed was the appointments and to announce the MPP new line-up,” Anwar said in a statement.

The other appointments are Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail being retained as the party’s secretary-general, while Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung has been appointed as PKR’s treasurer-general.

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has been announced as PKR’s supervising secretary while Hang Tuah Jaya MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin is the party’s information chief.

Anwar said Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund R. Santhara Kumar has been appointed as the party’s deputy secretary-general, while Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin and G. Manivanan will be PKR’s deputy information chiefs.

Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman has been named as PKR’s strategic director.

The post of communication director went to Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil

Anwar said the council had agreed for former party vice-president Tian Chua to lead the membership committee, while Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye will lead PKR’s central election committee.

“The appointments today symbolises the kind of multi-racial leadership the party has from all over country, encompassing old and young, men and women who are the strengths of Keadilan,” he said.