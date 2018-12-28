FT mufti advises Muslims not to troll others, says unIslamic

Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Seri Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks to reporters at Menara Pusat Islam, Kuala Lumpur December 20, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al- Bakri today warned internet users against “trolling” with their social media posts as it could lead to unwanted tension.

Zulkifli said that ‘trolling’ on social media in the form of written messages, video clips and edited images that are insulting and mocking in nature violates the Shariah code.

“Such trolls can only lead to seditious statements, spreading of lies and inciting hatred. Trolling is simply an act of insulting the dignity of the victims,” he said.

Zulkifli said the act of trolling someone is illegal if it is used to spread lies or create tension among the people especially Muslims.

“Social media is a tool meant to be used for communication. A person should not just post anything they wish and one should always be careful.

“To them it may be something not serious but in the sight of Allah SWT it is very heavy,” he said.

Wikipedia explains a troll in internet slang as “a person who starts quarrels or upsets people on the Internet to distract and sow discord by posting inflammatory and digressive, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community with the intent of provoking readers into displaying emotional responses and normalising tangential discussion, whether for the troll’s amusement or a specific gain.