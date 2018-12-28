DAP rep urges Health Ministry to quickly resolve shortage of anti-hypertensive medicine in hospitals

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen speaks to reporters at Parliament August 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Dec 28 — DAP’s Bandar Kuching federal lawmaker Dr Kelvin Yii today urged the Health Ministry to address the shortage of anti-hypertensive drugs in government hospitals and clinics as soon as possible.

He said since the middle of this year the dispensing of anti-hypertensive drugs, specifically Tablet Telmisartan 40 mg dan Tablet Telmisartan 80 mg, to patients was reduced from one month to two weeks.

“I have directly contacted Deputy Minister of Health Dr Lee Boon Chye in order to get a better picture of the issue and how we can address it for the convenience of the patients not just here in Sarawak, but also the whole country,” Yii said.

He said he was informed that there were problems with the lack of drug supply from the pharmaceutical company appointed by the Ministry of Health.

“This company has the contract to supply such medication to all government health facilities,” he said.

He added that the ministry was informed that the lack was due to manufacturing problems. Yii said the Pharmacy Department under the Health Ministry has informed medical doctors in government hospitals and clinics to prescribe alternative anti-hypertensive medications like Tablet Losartan, if the condition of patient permits it.

“However, in the case that patients continue to require Tablet Telmisartan 40 mg or Tablet Telmisartan 80 mg, the doctors will then have no choice but to prescribe it in stages for a maximum of two weeks at one time,” he said.

He said the ministry has assured that this is a temporary situation and the supplier has given their assurance that the lack of medicine supply is being addressed.

He said he understands the inconvenience this has caused many people, pledging that he will continue to follow up with the relevant ministry to make sure that the shortage in supply is resolved soon.